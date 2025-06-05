Left Menu

Simone Inzaghi's New Chapter at Al-Hilal: Turning Defeat into Opportunity

Simone Inzaghi, former Inter Milan coach, has joined Al-Hilal following a recent defeat in the Champions League final. While details of his contract remain undisclosed, reports suggest a lucrative deal. Inzaghi's immediate challenge is the Club World Cup in the U.S., where Al-Hilal faces Real Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 03:31 IST
Simone Inzaghi's New Chapter at Al-Hilal: Turning Defeat into Opportunity
Simone Inzaghi

Simone Inzaghi has been appointed as the new head coach of Al-Hilal, the club revealed on Wednesday. His departure from Inter Milan follows a harrowing 5-0 loss against Paris St Germain in the Champions League final, conclusively ending a season without trophies.

Although Al-Hilal is yet to confirm the specific terms of Inzaghi's contract, Italian media outlets speculate that the agreement could be a lucrative one, potentially earning him up to 30 million euros per season. This new chapter for Inzaghi presents both professional and financial incentives.

As he steps into his new role, Inzaghi's first significant challenge will arise at the Club World Cup in the United States. Scheduled for June 18th, Al-Hilal is set to face an imposing opponent in the form of Real Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025