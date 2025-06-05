Simone Inzaghi's New Chapter at Al-Hilal: Turning Defeat into Opportunity
Simone Inzaghi, former Inter Milan coach, has joined Al-Hilal following a recent defeat in the Champions League final. While details of his contract remain undisclosed, reports suggest a lucrative deal. Inzaghi's immediate challenge is the Club World Cup in the U.S., where Al-Hilal faces Real Madrid.
Simone Inzaghi has been appointed as the new head coach of Al-Hilal, the club revealed on Wednesday. His departure from Inter Milan follows a harrowing 5-0 loss against Paris St Germain in the Champions League final, conclusively ending a season without trophies.
Although Al-Hilal is yet to confirm the specific terms of Inzaghi's contract, Italian media outlets speculate that the agreement could be a lucrative one, potentially earning him up to 30 million euros per season. This new chapter for Inzaghi presents both professional and financial incentives.
As he steps into his new role, Inzaghi's first significant challenge will arise at the Club World Cup in the United States. Scheduled for June 18th, Al-Hilal is set to face an imposing opponent in the form of Real Madrid.
