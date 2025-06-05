Injury Shakeup: US Goalkeeper Dynamics Ahead of Gold Cup
Zack Steffen's knee injury has led to him being dropped from the US training camp for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. In his absence, Matt Turner remains the primary goalkeeper, while Chris Brady and Matt Freese await potential opportunities. Turner hints at a possible club change this summer.
- Country:
- United States
Zack Steffen's knee injury has unsettled the US goalkeeper lineup for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup. Steffen incurred the injury during a training session on Tuesday and has been sent back to the Colorado Rapids for further evaluation. As a result, he is set to miss the entire tournament, the U.S. Soccer Federation confirmed on Wednesday.
Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte was previously sidelined due to an oblique injury sustained on May 24. The absence of Steffen leaves Matt Turner as the USA's main netminder, with Chris Brady and Matt Freese as backups, neither of whom have yet played for the national team.
Amidst these roster changes, Turner, aged 31, spoke of his competitive mindset and alluded to a possible club transfer. Despite limited appearances for Crystal Palace last season, Turner has continually fought for his position. The team will face friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland before entering the Gold Cup's first round against Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia, and Haiti.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Strike: Russia Hits Ukrainian Military Training Camp
Jofra Archer's Thumb Injury Sidelines Him from West Indies ODI Series
Jofra Archer's Injury Sidelines Him from West Indies ODI Series
Injury Woes Deepen for Real Madrid as Endrick Sidelined
Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from French Open Due to Injury