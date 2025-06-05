Injury Shakeup: US Goalkeeper Dynamics Ahead of Gold Cup

Zack Steffen's knee injury has unsettled the US goalkeeper lineup for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup. Steffen incurred the injury during a training session on Tuesday and has been sent back to the Colorado Rapids for further evaluation. As a result, he is set to miss the entire tournament, the U.S. Soccer Federation confirmed on Wednesday.

Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte was previously sidelined due to an oblique injury sustained on May 24. The absence of Steffen leaves Matt Turner as the USA's main netminder, with Chris Brady and Matt Freese as backups, neither of whom have yet played for the national team.

Amidst these roster changes, Turner, aged 31, spoke of his competitive mindset and alluded to a possible club transfer. Despite limited appearances for Crystal Palace last season, Turner has continually fought for his position. The team will face friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland before entering the Gold Cup's first round against Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia, and Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)