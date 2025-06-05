Left Menu

Djokovic Battles Into Record 51st Grand Slam Semi at French Open 2025

Novak Djokovic, 38, overcame Alexander Zverev to secure a spot in the French Open 2025 semifinals, marking his 51st Grand Slam semi-final appearance. Djokovic, using strategic gameplay, set up a clash against Jannik Sinner while making history as the oldest male semi-finalist at Roland Garros since 1968.

05-06-2025 10:30 IST
Novak Djokovic. (Photo: ATP Tour) . Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of tactical prowess, Novak Djokovic defeated Alexander Zverev to advance to the semifinals of the French Open 2025 in Paris. At 38, the Serbian star became the oldest male athlete to reach this stage of the prestigious tournament at Roland Garros since 1968, according to the ATP Tour website.

Djokovic employed a varied approach to defeat Zverev with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The victory marked his 51st Grand Slam semi-final, extending his record. He discussed his winning strategy, saying, "During the last game, my tactic was to play drop shots. There's a lot of wind, making it important to vary the game."

The three-time champion at the clay-court major now faces top seed Jannik Sinner. Both players are evenly matched at four wins each in previous encounters. Meanwhile, Sinner's strong performance this season has contributed to a historic achievement, with two Italian men reaching the Open Era semifinals for the first time. Djokovic, on the pursuit of his first major title since the 2023 US Open, emphasizes his passion and determination to continue competing at the highest level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

