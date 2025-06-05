Left Menu

Ivan Toney's Triumphant Return to England Squad

Ivan Toney expressed confidence in returning to the England squad after moving to the Saudi Pro League. Scoring prolifically for Al-Ahli, he returned ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Andorra. Despite previous betting bans and joining a new league, his conviction in his abilities remained strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:39 IST
Ivan Toney's Triumphant Return to England Squad
Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney, the prolific scorer for Al-Ahli, expressed unwavering faith in securing an England squad recall, even after his transition to the Saudi Pro League. Toney rejoined the squad just in time for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

Following an eight-month ban in 2023 for breaching FA betting regulations, the 29-year-old striker switched from Brentford to Al-Ahli, where he dazzled by netting 30 goals in 44 appearances. Speaking at a training camp in Girona, Toney emphasized that his international prospects were unhampered despite the location of his club.

Outperforming many noted names in the Saudi league, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Karim Benzema, Toney's form speaks for itself. Looking ahead, he remains hopeful about cementing his place in England's World Cup plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025