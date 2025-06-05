Ivan Toney's Triumphant Return to England Squad

Ivan Toney, the prolific scorer for Al-Ahli, expressed unwavering faith in securing an England squad recall, even after his transition to the Saudi Pro League. Toney rejoined the squad just in time for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

Following an eight-month ban in 2023 for breaching FA betting regulations, the 29-year-old striker switched from Brentford to Al-Ahli, where he dazzled by netting 30 goals in 44 appearances. Speaking at a training camp in Girona, Toney emphasized that his international prospects were unhampered despite the location of his club.

Outperforming many noted names in the Saudi league, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Karim Benzema, Toney's form speaks for itself. Looking ahead, he remains hopeful about cementing his place in England's World Cup plans.

