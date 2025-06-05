Tragedy Strikes: RCB Offers Aid to Families Affected by IPL Stampede

In a tragic turn of events, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced financial assistance to the families of the 11 individuals who lost their lives in a stampede during the team's IPL victory celebrations. Each family will receive Rs 10 lakh.

The chaos ensued as hundreds of thousands of fans gathered outside Chinnaswamy Stadium to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and his victorious team. The crowd swell led to a stampede that not only claimed 11 lives but also injured over 50 individuals, marking a dark day for the sporting event.

In response to this calamity, RCB has introduced a fund, aptly named 'RCB Cares,' to provide sustained support to injured fans. The gesture underscores the team's commitment to its supporters during these trying times.

