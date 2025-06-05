Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: RCB Offers Aid to Families Affected by IPL Stampede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pledged Rs 10 lakh to families of 11 fans who died in a stampede during IPL victory celebrations. The tragic event at Chinnaswamy Stadium left over 50 people injured. RCB is also establishing a fund, 'RCB Cares', for further assistance to injured supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced financial assistance to the families of the 11 individuals who lost their lives in a stampede during the team's IPL victory celebrations. Each family will receive Rs 10 lakh.

The chaos ensued as hundreds of thousands of fans gathered outside Chinnaswamy Stadium to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and his victorious team. The crowd swell led to a stampede that not only claimed 11 lives but also injured over 50 individuals, marking a dark day for the sporting event.

In response to this calamity, RCB has introduced a fund, aptly named 'RCB Cares,' to provide sustained support to injured fans. The gesture underscores the team's commitment to its supporters during these trying times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

