Tragedy Strikes: RCB Offers Aid to Families Affected by IPL Stampede
Royal Challengers Bengaluru pledged Rs 10 lakh to families of 11 fans who died in a stampede during IPL victory celebrations. The tragic event at Chinnaswamy Stadium left over 50 people injured. RCB is also establishing a fund, 'RCB Cares', for further assistance to injured supporters.
In a tragic turn of events, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced financial assistance to the families of the 11 individuals who lost their lives in a stampede during the team's IPL victory celebrations. Each family will receive Rs 10 lakh.
The chaos ensued as hundreds of thousands of fans gathered outside Chinnaswamy Stadium to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and his victorious team. The crowd swell led to a stampede that not only claimed 11 lives but also injured over 50 individuals, marking a dark day for the sporting event.
In response to this calamity, RCB has introduced a fund, aptly named 'RCB Cares,' to provide sustained support to injured fans. The gesture underscores the team's commitment to its supporters during these trying times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
