Tragedy at Bengaluru Stadium: Families Mourn Lives Lost in Stampede

A tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium has left families mourning the loss of loved ones. Among the deceased was 15-year-old Divyanshi, whose family faced a four-hour delay before an FIR was filed.

Grieving relatives gathered in Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh for last rites, expressing anger over insufficient support from the authorities. Divyanshi's father, Shivakumar, lamented the lack of proper planning and arrangements from the government and officials.

In response to the tragedy, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of each deceased and assured that injured individuals would receive free treatment. The incident has raised questions about safety protocols at public events.