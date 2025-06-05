Tragedy at Bengaluru Stadium: Families Mourn Lives Lost in Stampede
A stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed the lives of several individuals, including a 15-year-old girl named Divyanshi. Families of the victims expressed grievances over the wait times and lack of support from officials. The Karnataka government announced compensation for the deceased's families.
- Country:
- India
A tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium has left families mourning the loss of loved ones. Among the deceased was 15-year-old Divyanshi, whose family faced a four-hour delay before an FIR was filed.
Grieving relatives gathered in Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh for last rites, expressing anger over insufficient support from the authorities. Divyanshi's father, Shivakumar, lamented the lack of proper planning and arrangements from the government and officials.
In response to the tragedy, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of each deceased and assured that injured individuals would receive free treatment. The incident has raised questions about safety protocols at public events.
