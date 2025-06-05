Chess Titans: Indians Ready for 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss

In a significant boost to Indian chess, 15 players, including world champion D Gukesh and Koneru Humpy, have secured spots in the 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss and Women's Grand Swiss tournaments.

Set to take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, these prestigious events will occur from September 3 to 16, 2025. With prize funds increased to stimulate competitive play, they offer a direct route to the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

This qualifying event will see 170 top players, with Indians like Arjun Erigaisi and Harika Dronavalli in the fray. The tournament will determine challengers for future world championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)