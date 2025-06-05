Chess Titans: Indians Ready for 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss
Fifteen Indian chess players, including champions like D Gukesh and Koneru Humpy, have qualified for the 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss and Women's Grand Swiss in Uzbekistan. The event offers significant prize fund increases and serves as a pathway to the 2026 Candidates Tournament. Over 170 global players will compete in the 11-round Swiss format.
In a significant boost to Indian chess, 15 players, including world champion D Gukesh and Koneru Humpy, have secured spots in the 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss and Women's Grand Swiss tournaments.
Set to take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, these prestigious events will occur from September 3 to 16, 2025. With prize funds increased to stimulate competitive play, they offer a direct route to the 2026 Candidates Tournament.
This qualifying event will see 170 top players, with Indians like Arjun Erigaisi and Harika Dronavalli in the fray. The tournament will determine challengers for future world championships.
