Sairaj Patil's All-Round Heroics Propel Eagle Thane Strikers in T20 Mumbai League

Sairaj Patil's stellar performance led Eagle Thane Strikers to a dominant 97-run victory against Bandra Blasters in the T20 Mumbai League 2025. Patil scored an unbeaten 54, contributing significantly to the Strikers' formidable total of 205/6.

In response, the Blasters faltered, ending their innings at 108, thanks to Patil's two-wicket haul and Shashank Attarde's 3/26. The victory followed the Strikers' win over Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, marking their second triumph in the tournament.

Earlier, contributions from Varun Lavande and captain Atharva Ankolekar set a solid foundation for the Strikers. ARCS Andheri also secured a win against Aakash Tigers MWS, despite rain delays impacting the match at DY Patil Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)