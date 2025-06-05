Left Menu

Sairaj Patil's All-Round Heroics Propel Eagle Thane Strikers in T20 Mumbai League

Sairaj Patil delivered an outstanding performance as Eagle Thane Strikers triumphed over Bandra Blasters by 97 runs in the T20 Mumbai League 2025. Patil excelled both with bat and ball, scoring an unbeaten 54 and claiming two crucial wickets. The Strikers secured their second consecutive victory with ease.

Updated: 05-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:15 IST
Sairaj Patil's stellar performance led Eagle Thane Strikers to a dominant 97-run victory against Bandra Blasters in the T20 Mumbai League 2025. Patil scored an unbeaten 54, contributing significantly to the Strikers' formidable total of 205/6.

In response, the Blasters faltered, ending their innings at 108, thanks to Patil's two-wicket haul and Shashank Attarde's 3/26. The victory followed the Strikers' win over Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, marking their second triumph in the tournament.

Earlier, contributions from Varun Lavande and captain Atharva Ankolekar set a solid foundation for the Strikers. ARCS Andheri also secured a win against Aakash Tigers MWS, despite rain delays impacting the match at DY Patil Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

