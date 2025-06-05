Left Menu

Tragedy at Victory Parade: Gambhir's Call for Responsibility

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir criticizes the organization of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, which resulted in a tragic stampede killing 11 fans. He emphasizes the importance of being responsible citizens and urges future celebrations to be conducted more safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:17 IST
Tragedy at Victory Parade: Gambhir's Call for Responsibility
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • India

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, issued a blistering critique of the organizers behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations following a deadly stampede that claimed the lives of 11 fans.

Speaking from firsthand experience, having participated in several high-profile celebrations, Gambhir cautioned against public gatherings that catch attendees unprepared, advocating instead for safer, enclosed settings.

Despite refraining from pinpointing the individuals at fault or commenting on the evolution of fandom behavior, Gambhir underscored the need for accountability and sensible decision-making in such festive events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025