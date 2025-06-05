Tragedy at Victory Parade: Gambhir's Call for Responsibility
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir criticizes the organization of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, which resulted in a tragic stampede killing 11 fans. He emphasizes the importance of being responsible citizens and urges future celebrations to be conducted more safely.
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, issued a blistering critique of the organizers behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations following a deadly stampede that claimed the lives of 11 fans.
Speaking from firsthand experience, having participated in several high-profile celebrations, Gambhir cautioned against public gatherings that catch attendees unprepared, advocating instead for safer, enclosed settings.
Despite refraining from pinpointing the individuals at fault or commenting on the evolution of fandom behavior, Gambhir underscored the need for accountability and sensible decision-making in such festive events.
