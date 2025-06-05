Shubman Gill: India’s New Cricket Captain Eyes Leadership Legacy
India's new test captain, Shubman Gill, aims to develop his leadership style after legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retire. Though pressured, Gill wants his captaincy to foster security and comfort among players. Gill's leadership skills were evident in the IPL. Meanwhile, crowd surge in Bengaluru results in casualties.
Shubman Gill, India's newly appointed test captain, faces the daunting task of shaping his leadership style following the retirement of cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Though aware of the pressure, Gill is determined to carve a unique path, prioritizing player comfort and security to enhance performance.
At just 25, Gill impressed with his captaincy in the IPL, steering Gujarat Titans to the playoffs. Gill's strategy emphasizes open communication, ensuring players are aware of their strengths and weaknesses. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar's decision to choose Gill over experienced Jasprit Bumrah highlights the team's focus on workload management.
Meanwhile, tragedy struck during celebrations outside Royal Challengers Bengaluru's stadium, with a crowd surge claiming 11 lives and injuring 47. Head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed condolences, calling for responsibility and circumspection in future events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
