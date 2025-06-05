Left Menu

Shubman Gill: India’s New Cricket Captain Eyes Leadership Legacy

India's new test captain, Shubman Gill, aims to develop his leadership style after legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retire. Though pressured, Gill wants his captaincy to foster security and comfort among players. Gill's leadership skills were evident in the IPL. Meanwhile, crowd surge in Bengaluru results in casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:08 IST
Shubman Gill: India’s New Cricket Captain Eyes Leadership Legacy
Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, India's newly appointed test captain, faces the daunting task of shaping his leadership style following the retirement of cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Though aware of the pressure, Gill is determined to carve a unique path, prioritizing player comfort and security to enhance performance.

At just 25, Gill impressed with his captaincy in the IPL, steering Gujarat Titans to the playoffs. Gill's strategy emphasizes open communication, ensuring players are aware of their strengths and weaknesses. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar's decision to choose Gill over experienced Jasprit Bumrah highlights the team's focus on workload management.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck during celebrations outside Royal Challengers Bengaluru's stadium, with a crowd surge claiming 11 lives and injuring 47. Head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed condolences, calling for responsibility and circumspection in future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025