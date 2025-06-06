Steel City Gets a Quarterback Legend: Aaron Rodgers Joins Steelers

Aaron Rodgers, known for his legendary status in the NFL, has decided to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, as confirmed on Thursday. This move comes after weeks of speculation about the future of the four-time MVP following his split with the New York Jets.

The 41-year-old quarterback spent 18 illustrious seasons with the Green Bay Packers, leading them to a Super Bowl victory in 2011. However, his recent two-year stint with the Jets did not see similar success, culminating in a breakup with the team this February. Rodgers has agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers, contingent on passing a physical examination.

While NFL teams eagerly sought top quarterback talent during free agency and the draft, fans were kept on edge about whether Rodgers would join a new team or retire. He is set to arrive in Pittsburgh on Friday and is anticipated to take part in the team's mini-camp starting Tuesday, according to NFL Network reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)