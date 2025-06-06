Left Menu

Steel City Gets a Quarterback Legend: Aaron Rodgers Joins Steelers

Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, joins the Pittsburgh Steelers after leaving the New York Jets. The 41-year-old QB, who previously played 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, signs a one-year contract, pending a physical. Rodgers is set to join the team's mini-camp next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 08:11 IST
Steel City Gets a Quarterback Legend: Aaron Rodgers Joins Steelers

Aaron Rodgers, known for his legendary status in the NFL, has decided to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, as confirmed on Thursday. This move comes after weeks of speculation about the future of the four-time MVP following his split with the New York Jets.

The 41-year-old quarterback spent 18 illustrious seasons with the Green Bay Packers, leading them to a Super Bowl victory in 2011. However, his recent two-year stint with the Jets did not see similar success, culminating in a breakup with the team this February. Rodgers has agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers, contingent on passing a physical examination.

While NFL teams eagerly sought top quarterback talent during free agency and the draft, fans were kept on edge about whether Rodgers would join a new team or retire. He is set to arrive in Pittsburgh on Friday and is anticipated to take part in the team's mini-camp starting Tuesday, according to NFL Network reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025