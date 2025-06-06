Japan's World Cup Hopes: Moriyasu's Strategic Gamble

Hajime Moriyasu, Japan's football coach, faced significant frustration after his team fell 1-0 to Australia, concluding a long-standing streak of victories. The match in Perth marked Japan's first loss to Australia in 16 years.

Moriyasu strategically opted for a less experienced lineup, seeing this as a vital opportunity to assess the emerging players under high-pressure scenarios. Despite dominating possession, the squad lacked execution at crucial moments, attributed to inexperience.

Determined to refine and broaden his team's capabilities ahead of the World Cup, Moriyasu eyes their upcoming match against Indonesia as a promising opportunity to return to winning ways.