Olympic Gold Medalist Imane Khelif Faces Controversial Sex Testing Amid Event Exclusion

Olympic champion boxer Imane Khelif is notably absent from the upcoming Eindhoven Box Cup due to a missed registration deadline amid the backdrop of World Boxing's contentious new sex testing policy. The implementation of these tests has sparked significant debate within the boxing community.

Algerian athlete Khelif, who clinched a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, was specifically highlighted in World Boxing's announcement, raising questions about her eligibility in upcoming events. The targeted screening requirement has faced backlash from various sectors, including local authorities in Eindhoven.

Eindhoven Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem openly criticized World Boxing's exclusionary decision, which goes against the city's inclusive sports ethos. As the international boxing landscape grapples with these regulatory changes, Imane Khelif's professional future remains uncertain amidst vocal community and institutional support.

(With inputs from agencies.)