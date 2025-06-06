Left Menu

Jitesh Sharma to Lead NECO Master Blaster in Vidarbha Pro T20 League

Jitesh Sharma, fresh from his IPL success, is ready to lead NECO Master Blaster in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League from June 5-15 in Nagpur. As captain, Sharma, alongside vice-captain R Sanjay, aims to guide the talented team through the tournament, fostering new cricketing talent.

Neco Master Blaster Logo . Image Credit: ANI
Renowned for his recent exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Jitesh Sharma is stepping into a new leadership role as the captain of NECO Master Blaster for the upcoming Vidarbha Pro T20 League. Scheduled from June 5 to 15 at Nagpur's VCA Stadium, this tournament promises to be a thrilling showcase of emerging talent, as stated in a news release from Neco Master Blaster.

Joining Sharma is the seasoned R Sanjay as vice-captain, forming a balanced leadership duo eager to guide a roster filled with both young and rising stars. NECO Master Blaster will face off against Bharat Rangers in their opening match in Nagpur on Friday, followed by encounters with Nagpur Titans and Nagpur Heroz over the weekend.

Excitement runs high among the squad. "Leading NECO Master Blaster is a tremendous honor, and I am thrilled to guide a promising group of players," expressed Sharma ahead of the initial game. Anand Jayaswal, owner of NECO Master Blaster, echoed this enthusiasm, highlighting the team's mission to empower communities through sport and its commitment to inspiring leadership from figures like Sharma and Bharti Fulmali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

