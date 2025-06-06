Chaos at Chinnaswamy: Arrests Made After Tragic Stadium Stampede

In a shocking development, four officials from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and DNA Entertainment Private Limited have been arrested following a deadly stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident, which unfolded during RCB's IPL victory celebrations, claimed the lives of 11 people and injured 56 others.

Bengaluru Police, in collaboration with the crime branch, swiftly conducted arrests with the involvement of top figures like Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue at RCB, while others were questioned post-medical examination. Police action stemmed from an FIR filed against RCB, DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

The stampede, occurring last Wednesday, led Karnataka's Chief Minister to demand immediate arrests due to perceived negligence. As investigations proceed, the case may escalate to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)