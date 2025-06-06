Left Menu

Chaos at Chinnaswamy: Arrests Made After Tragic Stadium Stampede

Eleven people died, and 56 were injured in a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL celebration. Four officials from RCB and DNA Entertainment were arrested. The case is under serious investigation, with further actions pending after procedural steps and a potential CID transfer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:00 IST
Chaos at Chinnaswamy: Arrests Made After Tragic Stadium Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, four officials from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and DNA Entertainment Private Limited have been arrested following a deadly stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident, which unfolded during RCB's IPL victory celebrations, claimed the lives of 11 people and injured 56 others.

Bengaluru Police, in collaboration with the crime branch, swiftly conducted arrests with the involvement of top figures like Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue at RCB, while others were questioned post-medical examination. Police action stemmed from an FIR filed against RCB, DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

The stampede, occurring last Wednesday, led Karnataka's Chief Minister to demand immediate arrests due to perceived negligence. As investigations proceed, the case may escalate to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025