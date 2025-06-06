China's World Cup Dreams Dashed: Coach Accepts Blame

China's struggle to qualify for the 2026 World Cup ended on a sour note with a narrow 1-0 defeat by Indonesia in Jakarta, under the oversight of Coach Branko Ivankovic. The loss marked the fourth consecutive defeat for China, dashing hopes for a return to the World Cup stage since their last and only appearance in 2002.

The enlargement of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams had reinvigorated Chinese aspirations, but the team's position at the bottom of Asian qualifying Group C sealed their fate. "This team has been fighting for this goal for over 20 years," Ivankovic remarked, emphasizing his accountability.

Despite setbacks, Ivankovic, appointed in February last year, remains optimistic about the team's future, citing the energy brought by younger players. With the final qualifying match against Bahrain looming, Ivankovic praised his players for their dedication and efforts under harsh conditions.