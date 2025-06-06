Left Menu

Mitchell Starc: Navigating Complex Choices Amid IPL Resumption and WTC Final Prep

Mitchell Starc remains committed to the Delhi Capitals despite opting out of the IPL resumption amid tensions in India. His decision was influenced by security concerns and lack of information, coupled with a focus on red-ball cricket ahead of the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:12 IST
Mitchell Starc: Navigating Complex Choices Amid IPL Resumption and WTC Final Prep
Mitchell Starc
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mitchell Starc, a formidable bowler for the Delhi Capitals, has decided not to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) following its resumption, citing safety concerns after a military operation triggered by attacks in Pahalgam.

Performing for his team earlier, Starc took 14 wickets in 11 matches. Despite his commitment, tensions led to his absence from the subsequent rounds of the tournament. Additionally, uncertainties regarding his team's preparation for the World Test Championship final influenced his choice.

Starc stated, 'I'm comfortable with my decision,' emphasizing how various factors like individual safety and logistics impacted his resolution not to travel to Pakistan earlier this year. As Australia prepares for their test against South Africa, Starc's focus has shifted to maintaining their established game strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025