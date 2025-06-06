Mitchell Starc: Navigating Complex Choices Amid IPL Resumption and WTC Final Prep

Mitchell Starc, a formidable bowler for the Delhi Capitals, has decided not to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) following its resumption, citing safety concerns after a military operation triggered by attacks in Pahalgam.

Performing for his team earlier, Starc took 14 wickets in 11 matches. Despite his commitment, tensions led to his absence from the subsequent rounds of the tournament. Additionally, uncertainties regarding his team's preparation for the World Test Championship final influenced his choice.

Starc stated, 'I'm comfortable with my decision,' emphasizing how various factors like individual safety and logistics impacted his resolution not to travel to Pakistan earlier this year. As Australia prepares for their test against South Africa, Starc's focus has shifted to maintaining their established game strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)