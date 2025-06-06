Left Menu

Alcaraz Continues Nadal's Legacy at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz, poised to be Rafael Nadal's successor, drew inspiration from a tribute to his idol before his French Open semi-final. Capturing the moment, he felt a connection to Nadal's legacy. Alcaraz advanced to the final as his opponent retired, while Nadal's legacy remained a guiding force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:43 IST
Alcaraz Continues Nadal's Legacy at Roland Garros
Carlos Alcaraz

In a poignant gesture of respect, 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz captured a photo of the footprint tribute to his idol Rafael Nadal before his French Open semi-final match. The tribute stood testament to Nadal's remarkable legacy at Roland Garros, a source of motivation for Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, who sees Nadal as a constant source of inspiration, shared how the 14-time Roland Garros champion's spirit influences him. 'Having a little bit of Rafa Nadal on Philippe Chatrier while I'm playing is a great inspiration,' he said, highlighting how the legendary player's determination resonates with him during tough matches.

Alcaraz advanced to Sunday's final after competitor Lorenzo Musetti withdrew due to an injury. Meanwhile, Nadal's footprint has become a symbolic shrine, cherished by players and coaches alike, exemplifying the enduring impact of the 'King of Clay' on the next generation of tennis talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025