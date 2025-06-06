Alcaraz Continues Nadal's Legacy at Roland Garros

In a poignant gesture of respect, 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz captured a photo of the footprint tribute to his idol Rafael Nadal before his French Open semi-final match. The tribute stood testament to Nadal's remarkable legacy at Roland Garros, a source of motivation for Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, who sees Nadal as a constant source of inspiration, shared how the 14-time Roland Garros champion's spirit influences him. 'Having a little bit of Rafa Nadal on Philippe Chatrier while I'm playing is a great inspiration,' he said, highlighting how the legendary player's determination resonates with him during tough matches.

Alcaraz advanced to Sunday's final after competitor Lorenzo Musetti withdrew due to an injury. Meanwhile, Nadal's footprint has become a symbolic shrine, cherished by players and coaches alike, exemplifying the enduring impact of the 'King of Clay' on the next generation of tennis talent.

