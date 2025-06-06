Andre Russell: The T20 Freelancer with No Regrets

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has openly expressed contentment with his career choice as a T20 specialist, revealing that Test cricket never aligned with his aspirations.

In an interview with 'The Guardian' before the T20I series against England, Russell clarified that his omission from Test cricket wasn't by personal design, but rather a result of being categorized as a white-ball player.

Despite Virat Kohli's recent comments placing IPL accolades below Test cricket, Russell emphasizes the importance of financial stability, particularly for West Indies cricketers, in opting for T20 opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)