Spain Set for Semifinal Clash in UEFA Women's Nations League
Spain, the reigning world champion, will face Sweden in the UEFA Women's Nations League semifinals. This will be their first leg on October 24 at home, followed by an away game. The finals are scheduled for November. All four semifinal teams also prepare for the 2025 Euro in Switzerland.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:20 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Reigning world champion Spain is gearing up to defend its UEFA Women's Nations League title, with a semifinal match scheduled against Sweden. The first leg will take place on October 24, followed by the return leg in Sweden four days later.
Simultaneously, Germany will kick off their semifinal against France, who previously lost the final to Spain in Seville last year. The back-to-back matches will be warmups for the Women's European Championship.
The 2025 Euro Championship commences on July 2 in Switzerland, with all four Nations League semifinalists participating, as Spain aims to build on its triumph at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Optimism in Finance: Germany and U.S. Strengthen Relations Post G7 Meeting
Germany Strengthens Defence with New NATO Brigade
Germany's Newcomers Aim for Glory in Nations League Final Four
Macron's South East Asia Tour: France as a Reliable Partner Amid Global Tensions
Germany Strengthens NATO Eastern Flank with Lithuanian Deployment