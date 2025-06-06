Left Menu

Spain Set for Semifinal Clash in UEFA Women's Nations League

Spain, the reigning world champion, will face Sweden in the UEFA Women's Nations League semifinals. This will be their first leg on October 24 at home, followed by an away game. The finals are scheduled for November. All four semifinal teams also prepare for the 2025 Euro in Switzerland.

Reigning world champion Spain is gearing up to defend its UEFA Women's Nations League title, with a semifinal match scheduled against Sweden. The first leg will take place on October 24, followed by the return leg in Sweden four days later.

Simultaneously, Germany will kick off their semifinal against France, who previously lost the final to Spain in Seville last year. The back-to-back matches will be warmups for the Women's European Championship.

The 2025 Euro Championship commences on July 2 in Switzerland, with all four Nations League semifinalists participating, as Spain aims to build on its triumph at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

