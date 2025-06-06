Left Menu

Tottenham's Shocking Decision: Postecoglou's Departure After Europa Triumph

In a surprising move, Tottenham Hotspur sacked head coach Ange Postecoglou shortly after he broke the club's long trophy drought with a Europa League win. Despite this victory, poor domestic performance prompted the change. Tottenham now seeks its fifth manager in six years.

06-06-2025
In a move that has astonished the football world, Tottenham Hotspur has parted ways with head coach Ange Postecoglou, mere days after he led the team to historic success by clinching the Europa League title. This decision, announced on Friday, marks the end of Postecoglou's journey at Tottenham, a club he joined from Celtic in the summer of 2023.

Under Postecoglou's guidance, Spurs secured their first European trophy in 41 years by defeating local rivals Manchester United 1-0 in the final. Despite achieving international glory, Tottenham's domestic form languished, finishing a dismal 17th in the Premier League with a record 22 losses.

Postecoglou's departure indicates a search for stability, as the club looks for its fifth permanent manager in six years. The board emphasized the need for change, despite acknowledging his significant contributions during his tenure. The club has not disclosed who will succeed him but confirmed that an announcement regarding a new head coach will follow soon.

