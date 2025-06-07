Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Stuns Novak Djokovic to Reach French Open Final Showdown with Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic at the French Open semi-finals, ending Djokovic's 27-match winning streak in Paris. Sinner showcased remarkable play, securing his place in the final against Carlos Alcaraz. Despite Djokovic's efforts and experience, Sinner's resilience and powerful play proved too much for the Serbian veteran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:00 IST
Jannik Sinner Stuns Novak Djokovic to Reach French Open Final Showdown with Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner

In a thrilling semi-final match at the French Open, world number one Jannik Sinner overcame tennis legend Novak Djokovic to reach his first Roland Garros final. Sinner, employing a powerful forehand, managed to outplay Djokovic, who was chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Despite Djokovic's attempts to stage a comeback, including saving three set points in the third set, Sinner remained unfazed. The Italian player held his ground in a decisive tiebreak, achieving victory on his second match point. Sinner's resolve was evident, reflecting his recent winning streak, with triumphs at the U.S. Open and Australian Open.

Sinner now faces defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the finals, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown. The match is a significant occasion as both men's and women's finals will feature the top two ranked players for the first time at Roland Garros since 1984.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025