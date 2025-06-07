Norway's Stunning Triumph Against Italy: A World Cup Qualifier Upset
Norway delivered a surprising 3-0 victory over Italy in a World Cup qualifying match. Despite Italy's dominant possession, Norway's strategic plays shone through goals by Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa, and Erling Haaland, securing their lead in Group I and rendering Italy's campaign kickoff a disappointment.
Norway's national football team pulled off a remarkable 3-0 win against Italy, disrupting the latter's World Cup qualifying start. The victory solidified Norway's lead in Group I standings with nine points from three matches.
The wet conditions didn't dampen the spirits of the home fans as they celebrated Alexander Sorloth's opening goal, followed by a dazzling strike from Antonio Nusa. Nusa's nimble footwork and pace left Italian defenders in his wake.
Erling Haaland's clinical finish before halftime secured the victory, despite persistent rainfall in the second half that slowed the game's tempo. Italy's aggressive possession didn't translate into effective attacks, with only one attempt on goal narrowly being saved by Norway's goalkeeper, Orjan Nyland.
