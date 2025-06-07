Left Menu

Venezuela Triumphs Over Bolivia: A Leap Towards World Cup Dreams

Venezuela defeated Bolivia 2-0, advancing in South American World Cup qualifiers. Héctor Cuellar’s own goal and Salomón Rondón’s strike secured the win. Venezuela remains unbeaten at home, trailing closely behind other qualifying teams. The results keep hope alive for a World Cup debut via potential intercontinental playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 07-06-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 09:25 IST
Venezuela Triumphs Over Bolivia: A Leap Towards World Cup Dreams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a decisive match, Venezuela secured a 2-0 victory over Bolivia in South American World Cup qualifiers, strengthening their position for a playoff spot. An own goal by Bolivia's Héctor Cuellar and a skillful finish by Salomón Rondón cemented the win.

The game unfolded at the Monumental Stadium in Maturin, Venezuela, where the home team remained defensively unchallenged. Midfielder Telasco Segovia emphasized the win's significance in Venezuela's quest for their maiden World Cup appearance.

As qualifiers continue, teams like Brazil and Ecuador also hang in balance, with Tuesday's matches holding potential World Cup berths. Notably, Argentina leads the qualifiers, having already secured a spot earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025