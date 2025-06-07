Venezuela Triumphs Over Bolivia: A Leap Towards World Cup Dreams
Venezuela defeated Bolivia 2-0, advancing in South American World Cup qualifiers. Héctor Cuellar’s own goal and Salomón Rondón’s strike secured the win. Venezuela remains unbeaten at home, trailing closely behind other qualifying teams. The results keep hope alive for a World Cup debut via potential intercontinental playoffs.
In a decisive match, Venezuela secured a 2-0 victory over Bolivia in South American World Cup qualifiers, strengthening their position for a playoff spot. An own goal by Bolivia's Héctor Cuellar and a skillful finish by Salomón Rondón cemented the win.
The game unfolded at the Monumental Stadium in Maturin, Venezuela, where the home team remained defensively unchallenged. Midfielder Telasco Segovia emphasized the win's significance in Venezuela's quest for their maiden World Cup appearance.
As qualifiers continue, teams like Brazil and Ecuador also hang in balance, with Tuesday's matches holding potential World Cup berths. Notably, Argentina leads the qualifiers, having already secured a spot earlier this year.
