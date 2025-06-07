Historic French Open Women's Singles Champions

The French Open, one of tennis's most celebrated tournaments, has seen numerous champions grace its courts. The latest champion, Coco Gauff, emerged victorious in 2025 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka. This win added Gauff's name to an illustrious list of athletes who have left their mark on Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek, a dominant force in recent years, claimed titles in 2020, 2023, and 2024, illustrating her prowess on clay courts. Prior highlights include Serena Williams's powerful performances and Martina Navratilova's iconic showdowns with Chris Evert in the 1980s.

Tracing back to the tournament's inception, legends like Suzanne Lenglen and Steffi Graf have paved the way for future generations, contributing to the rich tapestry of female athletic achievements celebrated at the French Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)