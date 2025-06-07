Left Menu

Historic French Open Women's Singles Champions

A comprehensive look at the French Open women's singles champions, from Coco Gauff's recent victory in 2025 to the early years of the tournament, highlighting significant champions and matches that have left a lasting impact on tennis history.

Updated: 07-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:49 IST
The French Open, one of tennis's most celebrated tournaments, has seen numerous champions grace its courts. The latest champion, Coco Gauff, emerged victorious in 2025 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka. This win added Gauff's name to an illustrious list of athletes who have left their mark on Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek, a dominant force in recent years, claimed titles in 2020, 2023, and 2024, illustrating her prowess on clay courts. Prior highlights include Serena Williams's powerful performances and Martina Navratilova's iconic showdowns with Chris Evert in the 1980s.

Tracing back to the tournament's inception, legends like Suzanne Lenglen and Steffi Graf have paved the way for future generations, contributing to the rich tapestry of female athletic achievements celebrated at the French Open.

