Struggles of India A: Thakur and Reddy Fail to Deliver

India A's pace bowlers, Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy, struggled in the unofficial Test against England Lions, who reached 192/3 by the second day's end. While India A were bowled out for 348, England's Tom Haines and Emilio Gay capitalized on weak bowling to reduce the deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northampton | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India A's current Test against the England Lions has revealed significant shortcomings in their bowling lineup, particularly from pace all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy. As of the second day's close, the Lions stood at 192 for three, eroding India A's first innings score of 348.

The Indian selectors expected contributions from Thakur and Reddy, eyeing them for the forthcoming England series. However, their inability to leverage conducive swing conditions left much to be desired. Thakur ended his day with six barren overs, whereas Reddy too went wicketless despite some sporadic swing.

Meanwhile, England batsmen Tom Haines and Emilio Gay took advantage of the underperforming Indian attack, scoring half-centuries to put pressure on the opposition. Spinner Tanush Kotian offered some relief by claiming Gay's wicket, yet not before the batter posted a solid 71.

(With inputs from agencies.)

