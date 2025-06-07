Coco Gauff Triumphs at French Open: A Historic Win

Coco Gauff emerged victorious at the French Open, securing her first singles title by overpowering top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in a captivating match. The intense showdown witnessed Gauff rallying back after losing the first set, eventually seizing her second major triumph.

Gauff, now a two-time major champion, raised the winners' trophy with visible emotion, acknowledging the fervent support from the French crowd. The contest, reminiscent of epic finals, flipped momentum repeatedly, showcasing Gauff's resilience and ardor.

Amid heartening gestures and a heartfelt speech, Gauff celebrated her ascendancy in the tennis world, marking another milestone in her burgeoning career. The victory parallels her dynamic comeback against Sabalenka in the 2023 U.S. Open final, underscoring her steadfastness and determination.