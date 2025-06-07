Coco Gauff Triumphs at French Open: A Historic Win
Coco Gauff claimed her first French Open singles title, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling final. The match was filled with tension and dramatic swings, with Gauff rallying from a set down. This victory marks her second major trophy, following a similar comeback win at the 2023 U.S. Open.
Gauff, now a two-time major champion, raised the winners' trophy with visible emotion, acknowledging the fervent support from the French crowd. The contest, reminiscent of epic finals, flipped momentum repeatedly, showcasing Gauff's resilience and ardor.
Amid heartening gestures and a heartfelt speech, Gauff celebrated her ascendancy in the tennis world, marking another milestone in her burgeoning career. The victory parallels her dynamic comeback against Sabalenka in the 2023 U.S. Open final, underscoring her steadfastness and determination.
