Hinganekar's Heroics Can't Save Ratnagiri Jets from Defeat

Divyang Hinganekar's impressive performance wasn't enough to prevent Ratnagiri Jets from losing to PBG Kolhapur Tuskers in the Maharashtra Premier League. Despite Hinganekar's 58-run effort, Tuskers' successful chase led by Ankeet Bawne ensured their victory. Eagle Nashik Titans also secured a win earlier in the day.

Updated: 07-06-2025 22:51 IST
  • India

Divyang Hinganekar's all-round performance shone brightly but ultimately fell short as Ratnagiri Jets succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat against PBG Kolhapur Tuskers in the Maharashtra Premier League on Saturday. Hinganekar contributed a blistering 58 off 26 balls, propelling Ratnagiri to 173 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Tuskers' bowling attack, including pacer Rajneesh Gurbani, left-arm pacer Atman Pore, and leg-spinner Shreyas Chavan, efficiently dismantled the Ratnagiri line-up. PBG Kolhapur Tuskers, making their tournament debut, overhauled the target with top performances from Ankeet Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Sachin Dhas, and Siddharth Mhatre, securing victory in the 19th over.

Earlier, Eagle Nashik Titans triumphed over Satara Warriors by eight wickets in a rain-affected match, utilizing the VJD method to claim the win during the inaugural matches of the league.

