Sinner vs. Alcaraz: French Open Final Showdown in Paris

In an eagerly anticipated match, World No.1 Jannik Sinner will square off against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final held at the prestigious Philippe-Chatrier Court in Paris. The face-off marks a continuation of their intense rivalry, last witnessed at the ATP Masters 1000 Rome final in May, where Alcaraz triumphed over Sinner.

The 22-year-old Spaniard holds a 7-4 lead against Sinner, having bested the Italian in the last four encounters. This includes a thrilling five-set semi-final duel at Roland Garros in 2024. However, Sinner boasts an impressive clay-court victory over Alcaraz from the 2022 Umag ATP 250 final, where he won decisively in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner enters the final after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semis, maintaining his unblemished set record in the current tournament. Sinner's precision and powerful serve dismantled the three-time French Open winner, setting the stage for a historic major final between tennis stars born in the 2000s.

