Kane's Crucial Strike Secures England's Narrow Victory

Harry Kane's pivotal goal in the second half helped England secure a narrow 1-0 victory against Andorra, ensuring they maintained a flawless run in their World Cup qualifiers under coach Thomas Tuchel. The match, played at Espanyol's stadium, saw England struggle to break through Andorra's resolute defense for much of the game.

England dominated possession, but Tuchel expressed disappointment with the slim victory, highlighting a loss of focus and urgency in the match. Andorra, ranked 173rd in the world, managed to frustrate England's stars, despite remaining winless in the qualifier. The win placed England at the top of Group K with nine points, yet Tuchel remained critical of the team's performance.

Bayern Munich striker Kane found the net after redirecting a pass from Noni Madueke, following an initial save by goalkeeper Iker Álvarez. Despite England's historical dominance over Andorra, this match proved challenging. Looking forward, England prepares to host Senegal in a friendly, ahead of tight races in their qualifying group.