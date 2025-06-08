Left Menu

Kane's Crucial Strike Secures England's Narrow Victory

Harry Kane scored a second-half goal to guide England to a narrow 1-0 victory over Andorra, maintaining their perfect record in World Cup qualifiers. Though England dominated possession, they struggled against Andorra's strong defense. The win keeps England atop Group K, despite Tuchel's dissatisfaction with the performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 08-06-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:36 IST
Kane's Crucial Strike Secures England's Narrow Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Harry Kane's pivotal goal in the second half helped England secure a narrow 1-0 victory against Andorra, ensuring they maintained a flawless run in their World Cup qualifiers under coach Thomas Tuchel. The match, played at Espanyol's stadium, saw England struggle to break through Andorra's resolute defense for much of the game.

England dominated possession, but Tuchel expressed disappointment with the slim victory, highlighting a loss of focus and urgency in the match. Andorra, ranked 173rd in the world, managed to frustrate England's stars, despite remaining winless in the qualifier. The win placed England at the top of Group K with nine points, yet Tuchel remained critical of the team's performance.

Bayern Munich striker Kane found the net after redirecting a pass from Noni Madueke, following an initial save by goalkeeper Iker Álvarez. Despite England's historical dominance over Andorra, this match proved challenging. Looking forward, England prepares to host Senegal in a friendly, ahead of tight races in their qualifying group.

