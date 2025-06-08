Neymar Sidelined: COVID-19 Diagnosis Shakes Up Santos

Neymar, the illustrious Brazilian forward, faces new challenges after testing positive for COVID-19. As confirmed by his club, Santos, the 33-year-old began exhibiting symptoms last Thursday. An immediate withdrawal from team activities followed, with medical tests subsequently confirming the viral infection.

Santos has kept specifics under wraps, neither revealing the duration of Neymar's absence nor commenting on future engagements. Neymar, already suspended for an upcoming match against Fortaleza, will miss Santos' final game before the league takes a month-long break for the Club World Cup in the U.S.

Compounding matters, Neymar's tenure at Santos may soon draw to a close. The skilled forward has managed a modest twelve appearances this season—yielding three goals and three assists—while grappling with injury. His contract, set to expire on June 30, casts a cloud over his future with the club.

