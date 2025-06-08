Left Menu

Neymar Sidelined: COVID-19 Diagnosis Shakes Up Santos

Neymar has been sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19. His club, Santos, confirmed the news, and Neymar began showing symptoms on Thursday. The 33-year-old forward is set to miss Thursday's match against Fortaleza due to suspension, with his future at Santos remaining uncertain as his contract nears expiration.

Neymar, the illustrious Brazilian forward, faces new challenges after testing positive for COVID-19. As confirmed by his club, Santos, the 33-year-old began exhibiting symptoms last Thursday. An immediate withdrawal from team activities followed, with medical tests subsequently confirming the viral infection.

Santos has kept specifics under wraps, neither revealing the duration of Neymar's absence nor commenting on future engagements. Neymar, already suspended for an upcoming match against Fortaleza, will miss Santos' final game before the league takes a month-long break for the Club World Cup in the U.S.

Compounding matters, Neymar's tenure at Santos may soon draw to a close. The skilled forward has managed a modest twelve appearances this season—yielding three goals and three assists—while grappling with injury. His contract, set to expire on June 30, casts a cloud over his future with the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

