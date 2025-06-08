Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Self-Persuasion and Triumph at the French Open

Coco Gauff's self-belief and inspiration from sprinter Gabby Thomas helped her secure a second major title at the French Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff penned affirmations to reinforce her confidence, while Sabalenka plans a reflective respite in Greece. Gauff now prepares for Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff, the 21-year-old American tennis sensation, has clinched her second major title by winning the French Open, showcasing a triumph of self-persuasion. Gauff defeated the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka with a determined comeback of 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.

Drawing inspiration from Olympic 200-meter champion Gabby Thomas, Gauff adopted a strategy of written affirmations, believing she could replicate Thomas's success. Her self-motivational exercises even extended to mirror talks, reinforcing her mental readiness for the finals.

While Sabalenka struggled with frustration during the match, Gauff maintained composure. With Wimbledon ahead, Gauff prepares for the grass-court season, while Sabalenka plans a relaxing getaway in Greece to recharge and refocus.

