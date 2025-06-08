Left Menu

Luciano Spalletti Dismissed After Norway Upset

Luciano Spalletti has been dismissed as Italy's national coach following a significant 0-3 loss to Norway in their World Cup qualifying campaign. Despite being sacked, Spalletti will manage the team once more against Moldova. He expressed a desire to continue in his role despite the decision.

In a surprising turn of events, Luciano Spalletti has been dismissed from his role as Italy's national team coach, following a crushing defeat against Norway. The announcement came after Italy's 3-0 loss, which gave their World Cup qualifying campaign a rocky start.

Spalletti announced his departure during a press conference, recounting a conversation with Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina. Gravina confirmed Spalletti would be relieved of his duties, despite the coach's willingness to remain in his position.

Despite the sacking, Spalletti will still manage Italy in their upcoming match against Moldova on Monday. He emphasized his desire to continue leading the team, stating that discussions regarding the contract will follow the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

