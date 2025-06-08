Khushi Mulla Shines As Pune Warriors Triumph in WMPL

Khushi Mulla, an all-rounder for the Pune Warriors, played a pivotal role in her team's narrow five-run victory over the Ratnagiri Jets in Sunday's Women's Maharashtra Premier League match. Mulla's performance included a classy half-century, complemented by skillful bowling in her side's third consecutive tournament win.

After being asked to bat first, Mulla and captain Anuja Patil stitched a crucial 53-run partnership, setting Pune Warriors on a solid path with a total of 151 for 8. Though Mulla didn't claim any wickets, her economical bowling, especially in the final over, was crucial in constraining the Jets' chase.

Despite Smriti Mandhana's impressive 61 off 34 balls, the Ratnagiri Jets faltered when bowler Chinmayee Borpale dismissed Mandhana. Supported by Anuja Patil's two-wicket tally, Pune's bowling attack succeeded in sealing the match. In an earlier game, Solapur Smashers' Tejal Hasabnis guided her team to victory with a significant half-century against the Raigad Royals.