Left Menu

Khushi Mulla Shines As Pune Warriors Triumph in WMPL

Khushi Mulla starred with bat and ball as Pune Warriors secured a narrow victory over Ratnagiri Jets in the Women's Maharashtra Premier League. Mulla scored 68 and bowled economically, helping Pune achieve their third consecutive win. Smriti Mandhana's efforts for Ratnagiri fell short against Pune's strong bowling performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:07 IST
Khushi Mulla Shines As Pune Warriors Triumph in WMPL
  • Country:
  • India

Khushi Mulla, an all-rounder for the Pune Warriors, played a pivotal role in her team's narrow five-run victory over the Ratnagiri Jets in Sunday's Women's Maharashtra Premier League match. Mulla's performance included a classy half-century, complemented by skillful bowling in her side's third consecutive tournament win.

After being asked to bat first, Mulla and captain Anuja Patil stitched a crucial 53-run partnership, setting Pune Warriors on a solid path with a total of 151 for 8. Though Mulla didn't claim any wickets, her economical bowling, especially in the final over, was crucial in constraining the Jets' chase.

Despite Smriti Mandhana's impressive 61 off 34 balls, the Ratnagiri Jets faltered when bowler Chinmayee Borpale dismissed Mandhana. Supported by Anuja Patil's two-wicket tally, Pune's bowling attack succeeded in sealing the match. In an earlier game, Solapur Smashers' Tejal Hasabnis guided her team to victory with a significant half-century against the Raigad Royals.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025