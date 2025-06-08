UAE Stars Suspended: Discipline Matters in World Cup Quest
The UAE Football Association has suspended Khalid Al-Dhanhani and Sultan Adel for five matches, fining them 500,000 AED each for misconduct at a national team camp. The players are missing the Asia World Cup 2026 qualifiers match against Kyrgyzstan, as Iran and Uzbekistan advance, with UAE competing in the next qualifying round.
The United Arab Emirates Football Association has taken decisive action, suspending two key players from the national team. Khalid Al-Dhanhani and Sultan Adel have been banned for five domestic games and fined 500,000 AED each for disciplinary infractions during a training camp.
This disciplinary measure means the players will miss the crucial World Cup 2026 qualifier against Kyrgyzstan. The UAE will compete in the fourth round as Iran and Uzbekistan secure direct qualifications to the World Cup, thus intensifying the upcoming qualifying rounds for Gulf teams.
Such actions highlight the seriousness of maintaining team discipline and the potential impact on international competition as the UAE aims for World Cup participation.
