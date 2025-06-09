Carlos Alcaraz: The New Prince of Clay Triumphs in Epic French Open Final

In a historic French Open final, Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious after an epic five-set battle against Jannik Sinner on Sunday, cementing his status as the Prince of Clay in the post-Rafa Nadal era.

Alcaraz, 22, displayed remarkable tenacity to overcome three match points and retain his crown in a thrilling contest that signaled the emergence of a new generation of tennis icons.

For audiences at the iconic Roland Garros stadium, Alcaraz's five-hour victory evoked memories of Nadal's dominance, while Sinner graciously accepted defeat and acknowledged the Spaniard's formidable performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)