Jasprit Bumrah's Assurance Boosts Cameron Green's Post-Surgery Confidence
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah offered support to Cameron Green before the latter's back surgery, bolstering Green's confidence about his choice. Post-surgery, Green is preparing for the WTC Final against South Africa as a specialist batter, leveraging his recent form from county cricket.
Indian fast-bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah reached out to Australian all-rounder Cameron Green on the eve of his back surgery, providing much-needed moral support. This gesture reassured Green about his decision to undergo surgery, despite the possibility of natural recovery over nine to twelve months.
Green, who had a stress fracture last year, listened to advice from fellow players like Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis with similar experiences. The surgery aimed to address his spine's limited flexibility due to bone growth. The 26-year-old is now set to play as a batter in the WTC Final against South Africa.
Having spent the IPL season with Mumbai Indians, Green witnessed Bumrah's remarkable post-surgery performance journey. Bumrah shone in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, enhancing Green's surgical confidence. Post-recovery, Green is experiencing a batting renaissance, coming off a prolific county stint and eyeing a specialist batting role.
