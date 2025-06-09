Chelsea Secures Young Talent Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg
Chelsea FC has signed French teenage defender Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg, a club owned by Chelsea's consortium. At 19, Sarr has established himself as a key player for Strasbourg, contributing to their Conference League playoff qualification. Chelsea did not disclose his transfer fee.
Chelsea Football Club has announced the acquisition of French teenage defender Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg, a strategic move to bolster their lineup with young talent. The 19-year-old is an impressive addition, having earned his stripes in France's top league and the international under-20 team.
Strasbourg, now part of the BlueCo ownership group following its acquisition by Chelsea's consortium, is a demonstration of Chelsea's expanding European football network. Sarr's previous stints at Lens and Lyon have prepared him well for this challenge, securing his reputation as a promising defender.
While Chelsea celebrated last season's Conference League victory and gears up for the Champions League, the club has secured Sarr with a long-term contract lasting until 2033, although the transfer fee remains undisclosed.
