Chelsea Football Club has announced the acquisition of French teenage defender Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg, a strategic move to bolster their lineup with young talent. The 19-year-old is an impressive addition, having earned his stripes in France's top league and the international under-20 team.

Strasbourg, now part of the BlueCo ownership group following its acquisition by Chelsea's consortium, is a demonstration of Chelsea's expanding European football network. Sarr's previous stints at Lens and Lyon have prepared him well for this challenge, securing his reputation as a promising defender.

While Chelsea celebrated last season's Conference League victory and gears up for the Champions League, the club has secured Sarr with a long-term contract lasting until 2033, although the transfer fee remains undisclosed.

