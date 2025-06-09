Left Menu

Germany's Soccer Setback: A Wake-Up Call on the Road to World Cup 2026

Germany faces a grim reality check after poor performances in a mini-tournament, signaling challenges ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Defeats against Portugal and France highlighted the nation's need for player development and squad depth, especially as rivals boast strong, young talent.

Updated: 09-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:22 IST
  • Germany

Germany's hopes of solidifying their status among Europe's elite soccer teams were dashed after two consecutive losses in a mini-tournament designed to showcase their preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

In Munich, a 2-1 defeat to Portugal exposed gaps, while a subsequent 2-0 loss to France in Stuttgart demonstrated a marked difference in class and motivation. France emerged victorious thanks to stellar performances by Kylian Mbappé and Michael Olise.

German coach Julian Nagelsmann acknowledged the need for patience and improvement in squad depth, noting rival teams like Spain and France field younger, more dynamic players. Despite challenges, he remains optimistic about Germany's future prospects in the upcoming qualifying campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

