Karnataka Considers Shifting Iconic Cricket Stadium Amid Rising Concerns
The Karnataka government is contemplating relocating the cricket stadium outside Bengaluru following a tragic stampede. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has tasked the cabinet with examining the proposal, while PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi highlighted the negligible lease amount paid by the Karnataka State Cricket Association. Discussions are ongoing to determine the best course of action.
In the wake of a tragic stampede, the Karnataka government is considering moving the cricket stadium out of Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the necessity of reviewing such a significant decision during discussions with cabinet members.
PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi pointed out the minimal lease amount currently paid by the Karnataka State Cricket Association for the stadium, which has been renewed twice for thirty-year periods. The government is scrutinizing these arrangements to assess future actions.
Both officials indicated that the stadium relocation proposal would require the purchase of new land by the KSCA, as they possess sufficient funds for such an acquisition. The cabinet is yet to reach a decision on this pressing issue.
