Left Menu

Karnataka Considers Shifting Iconic Cricket Stadium Amid Rising Concerns

The Karnataka government is contemplating relocating the cricket stadium outside Bengaluru following a tragic stampede. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has tasked the cabinet with examining the proposal, while PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi highlighted the negligible lease amount paid by the Karnataka State Cricket Association. Discussions are ongoing to determine the best course of action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:43 IST
Karnataka Considers Shifting Iconic Cricket Stadium Amid Rising Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic stampede, the Karnataka government is considering moving the cricket stadium out of Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the necessity of reviewing such a significant decision during discussions with cabinet members.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi pointed out the minimal lease amount currently paid by the Karnataka State Cricket Association for the stadium, which has been renewed twice for thirty-year periods. The government is scrutinizing these arrangements to assess future actions.

Both officials indicated that the stadium relocation proposal would require the purchase of new land by the KSCA, as they possess sufficient funds for such an acquisition. The cabinet is yet to reach a decision on this pressing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025