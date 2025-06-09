MS Dhoni Inducted into ICC Hall of Fame 2025

In a prestigious acknowledgment, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for the year 2025. He joins legendary cricketers such as Australia's Matthew Hayden and South Africa's Hashim Amla in this distinguished list.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be inducting a total of seven cricketers, including five men and two women, in its Hall of Fame for 2025. Dhoni's career is marked by his composure under pressure and exceptional tactical prowess in limited-overs formats, earning him recognition as one of cricket's greatest finishers, leaders, and wicketkeepers.

With an illustrious record of 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals, and participation in 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni's achievements underscore not just excellence but also extraordinary consistency, fitness, and longevity. He expressed his honor upon receiving this accolade, appreciating the opportunity to be remembered alongside cricket's all-time greats.