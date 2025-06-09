MS Dhoni Inducted into ICC Hall of Fame 2025
MS Dhoni has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame 2025, joining notable figures like Matthew Hayden and Hashim Amla. The ICC is honoring seven cricketers this year. Dhoni, celebrated for his strategic brilliance and success in shorter formats, has made significant contributions to the sport.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a prestigious acknowledgment, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame for the year 2025. He joins legendary cricketers such as Australia's Matthew Hayden and South Africa's Hashim Amla in this distinguished list.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be inducting a total of seven cricketers, including five men and two women, in its Hall of Fame for 2025. Dhoni's career is marked by his composure under pressure and exceptional tactical prowess in limited-overs formats, earning him recognition as one of cricket's greatest finishers, leaders, and wicketkeepers.
With an illustrious record of 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals, and participation in 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni's achievements underscore not just excellence but also extraordinary consistency, fitness, and longevity. He expressed his honor upon receiving this accolade, appreciating the opportunity to be remembered alongside cricket's all-time greats.
ALSO READ
Glenn Maxwell Calls Time on ODI Career, Targets T20 World Cup Glory
There will be pressure but Gill has maturity to embrace the India captaincy challenge: Gibbs
ICC unveils date, venues for Women T20 World Cup 2026
Rising Stars Eye T20 World Cup Glory
Former India captain MS Dhoni inducted in ICC's Hall of Fame.