Tanush Kotian Shines as India A vs England Lions Ends in Draw

India A's second unofficial four-day Test against England Lions concluded in a draw, with notable performances by Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj. India A declared their innings at 417/7, setting a target of 439 runs for England Lions, who managed 32/3 before the match ended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northampton | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The second unofficial four-day Test match between India A and England Lions concluded in a stalemate on Monday as neither side could push through for a victory.

Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj shone brightly for India A, both scoring crucial half-centuries to keep their team in a commanding position. Kotian's unbeaten 90 off 108 balls, along with Kamboj's 51 not out, bolstered India A's score, allowing them to declare at 417/7.

In response, England Lions were left tottering at 32/3 in their second innings before the match was called off. The game highlights classic cricketing strategies and resilience from both teams.

