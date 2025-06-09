Tanush Kotian Shines as India A vs England Lions Ends in Draw

The second unofficial four-day Test match between India A and England Lions concluded in a stalemate on Monday as neither side could push through for a victory.

Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj shone brightly for India A, both scoring crucial half-centuries to keep their team in a commanding position. Kotian's unbeaten 90 off 108 balls, along with Kamboj's 51 not out, bolstered India A's score, allowing them to declare at 417/7.

In response, England Lions were left tottering at 32/3 in their second innings before the match was called off. The game highlights classic cricketing strategies and resilience from both teams.

