Madrid Joins Formula One Circuit as Imola Drops Off

Madrid is set to host its inaugural Formula One race in September next year, expanding the Spanish circuit roster to two, with Barcelona already a fixture. Meanwhile, Italy's Imola will not feature in the 24-round 2024 calendar after being dropped, as confirmed by the FIA on Tuesday.

The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne will again serve as the season's opener on March 8, swiftly followed a week later by the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. Notably, the addition of new engine eras sees notable automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac, and Ford entering the Formula One grid.

The European leg begins with the Monaco Grand Prix on June 7, followed by Barcelona on June 14. The season will draw to a close in Abu Dhabi on December 6, wrapping up what promises to be an exciting year for Formula One enthusiasts.