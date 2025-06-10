Left Menu

Madrid Joins Formula One Circuit as Imola Drops Off

Madrid will host its first Formula One race next September, joining Barcelona to make Spain a dual-race location. Imola, Italy, is off the 24-race 2024 calendar. Melbourne's Australian Grand Prix opens the season in March, while the final race is in Abu Dhabi in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:12 IST
Madrid Joins Formula One Circuit as Imola Drops Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Madrid is set to host its inaugural Formula One race in September next year, expanding the Spanish circuit roster to two, with Barcelona already a fixture. Meanwhile, Italy's Imola will not feature in the 24-round 2024 calendar after being dropped, as confirmed by the FIA on Tuesday.

The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne will again serve as the season's opener on March 8, swiftly followed a week later by the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. Notably, the addition of new engine eras sees notable automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac, and Ford entering the Formula One grid.

The European leg begins with the Monaco Grand Prix on June 7, followed by Barcelona on June 14. The season will draw to a close in Abu Dhabi on December 6, wrapping up what promises to be an exciting year for Formula One enthusiasts.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025