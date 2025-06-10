Wales' Resilience Shines Despite Belgium Defeat

In a closely contested match on Monday, Wales narrowly missed out on a point against Belgium, succumbing to a late goal in a 4-3 defeat. Despite this setback, manager Craig Bellamy maintains that his team is still on course to qualify for the World Cup.

The Welsh side, having slipped from the top spot in Group J, staged an impressive comeback after falling behind by three goals within the first 30 minutes. They managed to equalize, demonstrating resilience before Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne secured victory for the hosts.

Despite the result, Bellamy remains hopeful, emphasizing his pride in the team's performance. With seven points from four matches, Wales' next challenges include traveling to Kazakhstan and hosting Belgium in Cardiff, as they continue their campaign for a place in next year's finals.

