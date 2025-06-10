Bellingham Legacy Continues: Jobe Joins Borussia Dortmund

The Bellingham legacy continues at Borussia Dortmund as Jobe Bellingham, 19, secures a five-year contract with the iconic German club.

Following in the footsteps of his older brother Jude, who made a name for himself at the club before his transfer to Real Madrid in 2023, Jobe's move marks a significant step in his budding career.

Leaving Sunderland shortly after leading them to Premier League promotion, Jobe is expected to make an impact in Dortmund's upcoming matches in the Club World Cup, showcasing his midfield prowess similar to his brother's but also with the versatility of playing a center-forward role.

(With inputs from agencies.)