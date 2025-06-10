India's Football Hopes Dwindle Amid Defeat by Hong Kong
India's football team suffered a 0-1 loss to Hong Kong in a crucial 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier. The defeat, caused by an injury-time penalty, threatens India's chances of advancing. Continuous poor performance raises uncertainties over coach Manolo Marquez's future, amid efforts to rejuvenate the team.
India's trajectory in international football took a downturn as they succumbed to a 0-1 defeat against Hong Kong in a critical 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier.
Hong Kong clinched victory with Stefan Pereira converting a penalty during injury time after an unfortunate foul by Indian goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.
This result places India at risk of missing out on advancing to the next Asian Cup, fostering uncertainty over coach Manolo Marquez's position and emphasizing the need for revitalization within the team.
