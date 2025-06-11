Left Menu

Brazil and Ecuador Clinch World Cup Spots Amid Intense Qualifiers

Brazil and Ecuador have secured their places in the 2026 World Cup, joining Argentina in the South American qualifiers. Brazil triumphed over Paraguay, while Ecuador held a draw with Peru. Other teams are still vying for qualification in the final matches in September.

Updated: 11-06-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:20 IST
In an intense round of World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, Brazil and Ecuador confirmed their participation in the 2026 tournament. Both nations cemented their standing among South America's best, joining defending champions Argentina, who secured their place back in March.

Brazil outperformed Paraguay with a narrow 1-0 victory, thanks to a decisive goal by Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Ecuador, on the other hand, managed a strategic 0-0 draw against Peru, showcasing their resilience even when down to ten men. Brazil's victory marked coach Carlo Ancelotti's triumphant home debut.

As the qualifiers heat up, teams like Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay continue to fight for their chances, aiming to secure the remaining slots. Meanwhile, Argentina avoided defeat to Colombia with Thiago Almada's late equalizer, though Chile saw their World Cup hopes dashed in Bolivia, resulting in coach Ricardo Gareca's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

