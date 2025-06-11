Underdog Auckland City Takes on World Football Giants

Auckland City, a modest football club that doesn't even dominate its own city, is preparing for a major competition at the Club World Cup. Despite being dwarfed by the popularity and resources of clubs like Auckland FC, the underdogs have successfully qualified for the prestigious tournament.

Despite their players balancing full-time jobs, Auckland City continues to represent the Oceania confederation. Adam Mitchell, a center-back for the team, highlighted the privilege of competing at such a level, having conquered Papua New Guinea's Hekari United to secure this opportunity once again.

The team will face formidable opponents including Bayern Munich and Benfica. Auckland City, ranked 4,957th globally, is gearing up with an admirable spirit to face football legends, all while navigating the complexities of prize money mediation with New Zealand Football.

