Manchester City's Strategic $150 Million Transfer Blitz Ahead of Club World Cup
Manchester City spent $150 million securing Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan, marking a strategic acquisition ahead of the Club World Cup. City's investment for manager Pep Guardiola's squad totals $350 million in 2025, aiming to reclaim the Premier League title from Liverpool.
Manchester City has concluded a significant $150 million investment as they gear up for the Club World Cup, highlighted by the acquisition of Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan.
The 26-year-old footballer, who joins for an initial fee of €55 million ($63 million), becomes the second midfielder to enter City's squad during a special transfer window, alongside France's Rayan Cherki from Lyon. This window was uniquely created to help teams prepare for the upcoming 32-team tournament.
City has committed over $350 million in total this year to reinforce their team, in a bid to reclaim the Premier League championship from Liverpool.
