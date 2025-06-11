South Africa Challenges Australia in World Test Championship Final
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the World Test Championship final. Despite cloudy conditions, both teams are confident. Australia made strategic changes to their lineup, including elevating Marnus Labuschagne to opener. South Africa welcomed back Lungi Ngidi, expecting an enthralling contest.
In a strategic move, South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first against defending champions Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's. The decision was influenced by overcast conditions.
South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, expressed excitement, noting the strong support from South African fans in attendance. Unlike South Africa, Australia did not play a warm-up game, but captain Pat Cummins expressed confidence in their preparation, citing ten days of dedicated practice.
The Australian squad saw Marnus Labuschagne promoted to opener, while South Africa reintroduced Lungi Ngidi as the third seamer, anticipating a thrilling clash on the cricket field.
